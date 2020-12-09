The Hartford Guardian Debuts List of Top 20 Most Influential People in Greater Hartford

HARTFORD — It’s that time when we reflect on our journey throughout the year. And so we will document the tumult and continuities that shepherd us to the end of 2020.

Most of all, we would like to recognize the first competition Greater Hartford residents, community activists, journalists, pastors, business leaders, educators and others to be named among The Hartford Guardian‘s Top 20 Most Influential in the Greater Hartford area.

The list will recognize those individuals, who have given back to this area by way of thier time, money, and other crucial donations.

If you know someone, who has done great things for our community since January 2, 2020, please send the following information to editor@thehartfordguardian.com.

The selection criteria involves an interview with the Editor and Publisher Dr. Ann Marie Adams.

The Hartford Guardian‘s Top 20 is our annual list of the most influential Greater Hartford residents ages 25 to 65.

Deadline for all submissions is January 2, 2021.

1. Submit a headshot in color

2. A two-paragraph bio of 300 words or less explaining your community involvement

3. A Resume

4. Two Letter of References

5. Submit all materials in one PDF file to editor@thehartfordguardian.com