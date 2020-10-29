Hartford Residents Offered Same Day Registration

By Gordon Henry, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Because of the global pandemic, voters now have more options than ever to cast their ballot, state officials said on Wednesday.

Additionally, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill on Wednesday reminded eligible but unregistered voters that they can register and vote on electionb day in their towns.

“Connecticut has Election Day Registration, so it is not too late for eligible voters to register and make their voice heard on election day,” Merrill said. “Every election official in Connecticut, in my office and in each of our 169 towns, are working hard to ensure that every eligible voter can register and that every registered voter votes!”

The election day registration locations can be found at myvote.ct.gov/EDR.

Also, same day registration is available for new Connecticut voters or voters, who have moved to a new town; voters who have moved within their town do not need to reregister.

More information on Election Day Registration can be found at myvote.ct.gov/EDRInfo.

Unlike previous years, eligible voters only have to be in line by 8:00 p.m. in order to register and vote, they do not have to have registered by 8:00pm.

In order to register on Nov. 3, a potential voter must provide their birth certificate, driver’s license, passport, or social security card, or in the case of college and university students a current photo identification issued by their higher education institution.

If the potential voter’s identification does not also include proof of their residential address, he or she must also submit another form of identification showing their residential address in the municipality. The additional identification may include, but is not limited to, a motor vehicle learner’s permit, a utility bill due no later than 30 days after the election, for a college or university student a current college or university registration or fee statement, a lease, a library card with residential address, a paycheck, a property tax bill, naturalization documents, or other satisfactory proof of residence.

Eligibility requirements can be found here: https://portal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/Voter-Information/Voting-Eligibility.

