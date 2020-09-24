State Arrests Avon Man For Identity Theft, Forgery

AVON — An Avon man was accused of stealing someone’s identity, forging her signature, a blatant repeat of a similar incident in 2014 for the real Olivia Pope.

Michael J. Cronin, 57, of 24 Kingsbridge, Avon, was arrested by Inspectors from the Division of Criminal Justice and charged with 26 counts of Forgery in the Second Degree, and 12 counts of Identity Theft in the Third Degree involving various real estate and refinancing documents pertaining to the divorce from his first wife, according to one arrest warrant affidavit.

A second arrest warrant affidavit alleges that Cronin forged the name of an attorney on a financial affidavit related to Cronin’s divorce from his second wife, and that he did so while on release from an earlier criminal case that is pending in Hartford Superior Court.

Cronin was the former treasurer of the state Senate Republican Leadership Committee, a political action committee (PAC), and previously had been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing approximately $267,800 from the committee for his personal use.

Cronin appeared on Thursday in Hartford Superior Court where a judge set bond at $200,000.

All three cases are being prosecuted by the Statewide Prosecution Bureau of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney. The Bureau is grateful for the assistance it received in this investigation from the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

Forgery in the Second Degree is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine up to $5,000. Identity Theft in the Second Degree is also a Class D felony. Committing an Offense while on Release authorizes the court to impose an additional term of imprisonment of up to 10 years for a felony.

