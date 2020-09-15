Connecticut Schools Ranked Among the Best

By Anthony Zepperi, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s schools made the grade, according to a national education report.

Gov. Ned Lamont and State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona on Friday announced that Connecticut’s K-12 schools have been ranked as the third best in the nation by Education Week in the annual education of its “Quality Counts 2020: Grading the States’ report.

Connecticut received a grade of “B” with an overall score of 84.1 out of 100 points. The nation as a whole received a grade of “C.”

The report, based on an analysis by the Education Week Research Center, reviews how well the nation and the states do on assuring bright prospects for success over the course of a lifetime, how much they spend on schools and how fairly that money is distributed as well as the outcomes reflected by indicators such as test scores and graduation rates.

A state’s overall grade is the average of its scores on the three separate indices tracked by the report, which are school finance, chance-for-success, and K-12 achievement.

Lamont said that he appreciates the instructors who work diligently to help teach students.

“The strength of a state is dependent upon the health of its education system, and Connecticut’s schools are once again being recognized as among the best in the nation,” Lamont said. “We have the best teachers of any state and they are delivering results that are having positive impacts on students’ lives.

Lamont said that the flourishing of businesses depends on a good and efficient education system.

“The ability to attract businesses and encourage them to expand here is directly tied to the quality of education our workforce receives,” Lamont said.

Commissioner Cardona said that even as the state is battling a pandemic, it still is being recognized as a state with a great education climate.

“Thanks to our collective efforts as one educational community, Connecticut has again ranked third in the nation,” Cardona said. “While this pandemic has thrown unprecedented challenges our way, we are inspired by the heightened sense of commitment and innovation demonstrated by our teachers, families, and school staff to meet the needs of our learners.”

Cardona assures that as students enter the new school year, they will notice the efficiency of the education system.

“We enter 2020-21 in the same spirit of collaboration, and with strengthened resolve, to deliver a reimagined PK-12 that ensures equity, access, and excellence for all students anytime, anywhere,” Cardona said.