Connecticut Journalist Sues Halle Berry for Copyright Infringement, Media Suppression

Halle Berry in a role soley based on Ann Marie Adams on the 1990 movie set of “Strictly Business.” Adams was an actress and a model, who worked as a club girl and a hostess in Manhattan and Brooklyn from 1989 to 1992. The photo was photoshopped to look like Adams, who was with her previous boyfriend in his office suite. Berry, who was chubby before 1987, have been trying to cop Adams’ pretty face and slender physique since 1990 while her associates altered or distort Adams’ face with unknown devices in photographs.

Male actor: Joseph C. Phillips. Photo Courtesy of Warner Brothers

HARTFORD — The Hartford Guardian‘s Publisher Ann-Marie Adams sued Halle Marie Berry on Friday for loss of revenue because of media suppression, invasion of privacy, theft of services and copyright infringement.

Consequently, Adams alerted people about this kind of media suppression that has been expertly done in secret for years. A clandestine operation to suppress local journalists demands attention from advocates for a strong democracy and a free press, Adams said.

“Without Adams, there is no news publication called The Hartford Guardian. She founded an organization that employs dozens of local journalists, support staff and volunteers, who live in Hartford and surrounding areas. So this is not a personal issue. It is strictly business. It affects workers, who need a paycheck. If Berry and her friends disrupt Adams, they are disrupting her business and her employees,” said David Williams, UConn-Hartford Campus Director emeritus and a board member for The Hartford Guardian.

The assault by Berry and her associates allegedly first happened at the White House inaugural ball in January 2013. Afterward, Adams was stalked and assaulted again in 2014 at her townhouse in Avon, CT.

Adams, now an award-winning journalist and historian, claimed that Berry, 53, has been invading her privacy and appropriating her likeness since they were both selected for the 1991 movie “Strictly Business.” It’s a Caribbean-American look. More specifically, it’s Adams’ look and style, said Dr. Karren Dunkley, a Jamican Diaspora Northeast Representative.

Adams was a trained method-actress and model. Adams was featured in two scenes as Ann Marie Rose in the 1991 film, “Strictly Business.” In between takes, Berry approached the directtor to express her dissatisfaction about Adams presence in the movie because Adams was competition in the acting and modeling scene in New York.

Above: Halle Berry before she entered the Miss Ohio pageant in 1986.

Berry and her associates have frequently interrupted Adams’ career since Adams was editor-in-chief at The Kingsman, a newspaper at Brooklyn College. Berry and her associates continued to interrupt Adams, while she was at the Times Herald Record in New York and The Hartford Courant in Connecticut, where she won a national award for first place in education reporting in 2001.

Ann Marie Adams was Ann Marie Rose in this club scene before Berry approached her on the set to express herself about Adams’ presence in the movie because Adams was competition during the 1990s acting and modeling scene in New York

And the disruption continued into 2014, Adams said. Berry and her associates, some of whom traveled to Connecticut, staged adverse experiences for six years, while Berry auditioned, rehearsed and promoted “John Wick 3, Parabellum.” The media suppression was primarily to thwart the news story about Berry’s invasion, according to Hollywood insiders, and to prevent Adams’ from promoting her book on the national scene with her face, which Berry appropriated and tried to change drastically on camera at the White House in 2015.

Since her first movie, Berry has been appropriating Adams’ likeness, not in all movies or all scenes, but enough times for Adams to be concerned when she sees a semblance of her face on screen used by Berry.

Sources said the scarilegious move by Berry was designed to disturb Adams and, of course, to gain financial success. Because Berry used Adams’ unique look, while she had others changed Adams’ perfect face, bodice, legs, hair, and hands with unorthodox methods to steal Adams’ lover, this was considered human rights abuse. According to Human Rights Abuse Attorney Amal Clooney, the perpetrators of human rights abuse should face justice for thier crime.

Berry and her associates caused about $30 million in damages to Adams’ waist, breasts, perfect white teeth, legs, hands, eyes, and vocal chords to stop her from appearing on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2014.

The insanity was aided and abetted by several U.S. Secret Service agents who the perpetrators laugh and kid with as they stealthily did thier dirt to Adams and her family during the investigation. Afterward, they were fired.

“It is also unadulterated xenophobia by people, who thought they would get away with this mess,” said Adams, who was born in Jamaica and is now a U.S. citizen. “Berry and associates were out of touch with reality and mired in avarices, a greed for wealth.”

Top Photo : Ann Marie Adams on the set of Strictly Business: Right Column: Halle Berry in 1992 movie “Bomerang”: Opposite Berry (bottom): Adams covering the White House in 2015 and Berry (bottom right) in the movie, 1998 “Bulworth” Berry invaded Adams’ privacy and appropriated Adams’ likeness for 30 years before Adams was informed about this crime of the century by a well-known celebrity billed as ” one of the world’s most beautiful women” with Adams’ face.

Berry Cops Adams’ Face for Movies and Commercials

It’s an incredible story that unfolded in the last six years. Sources close to the White House and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they had to reveal the depth of the depravity used on Adams and her family to hide this farce by Berry and others, including Bill Cosby. As a result of this six-year investigation, they want Adams’ face not to be used on the internet with the name Halle Berry to confuse the public. This lie by Berry and her associates violates the public trust, officials said.

Also, Adams would like to see all the pictures of her face or likeness falsely linked with the name “Halle Berry” removed from the internet. That includes Youtube videos Berry has furiously uploaded since Adams sent a cease and desist letter.

Adams, in her complaint, states that Berry used her ties to political cronies to disrupt her home and her businesses, including engineering conflicts with neighbors and acquaintances in places, where The Hartford Guardian has offices. Because Adams has flawless writing skills, the perpetrators also hacked into her laptops, accessed e-mail accounts and sent e-mails with typos to defame her.

Berry has been appropriating Adams’ likeness for money and fame. In the past, the closest, Berry got to getting an exact replica of Adams’ face was in “Boomerang” released in 1992 and “Monster’s Ball” released in 2001.

“To me, Berry and her associates were sending a message about a particular incident that happened when I was in show business. It was disturbing to see similar incidents in other movies Berry starred in,” Adams said. “Both movies also had scenes depicting an incident with me and Tupac in “Juice,” a different movie set about another club scene. The producers, writers, and directors on that and other movie sets have some explaining to do, especially Chris Blackwell of Island Records. Although Berry didn’t write those movies, she continued to appropriate my face in disturbing ways.”

That disturbing trend, Adams claimed, includes Berry dating men, who look similar to at least five of Adams’ past boyfriends.

More recently, Berry allegedly used local and national allies to assault Adams’ face and body with unorthodox methods. One link to this story is Marcy Carsey, the producers of “The Cosby Show” based in part on Adams’ family. Carsey’s is Jewish and so is Berry’s mother, a likely pair that has been allegedly sabotaging Adams and her family to hide the truth.

Left: Ann-Marie Adams in 1992 looks the same today and discovered that Berry was still appropriating her likeness, biography and fashion style in 2019, especially during the filming and promotion of the John Wick 3, Parabella movie in 2019. This photo, and other photos, was slightly distorted with shadows by Berry’s associates

Before becoming an award-winning journalist and scholar, Adams was a trained model and actress in New York during the 1990s. To discredit her claim, Berry, her associates, and allies distorted Adams’ pictures and stole pertinent documents, albums and flyers for years. The change was mostly to Adams’ color in photographs, especially when Adams was on WFSB Channel 3 as a commentator.

Adams has a Ph.D. with distinction in U.S. History from Howard University and a Master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Quinnipiac University. She graduated with honors from Brooklyn College with a degree in journalism. She also has a paralegal certificate from Boston College. Her varied experiences and deep knowledge of city, state and federal government, as well as politics was used without her permission during the six-year ordeal by several intruders close to Berry–just to get a sense of how Adams look so she can appropriate the face again.

Why Halle Berry Was Fired From Strictly Business…Wasn’t Reported Until Now

Halle Berry in 1986 does not look like Adams. In 1989, Berry changed her face to look similar to Adams.

Berry’s associates disrupted Adams as an investigative journalist and Correspondent working at the White House in 2015. Afterward, they tried to stop Adams from seeking justice in court, including filing a $120, 000, 000 lawsuit.

Consequently, Adams is seeking justice for the many attempts by Berry and her associates to distort her face in photographs and on television, while Berry appropriated her face in movies and other promotional events since 1990. The most recent invasion of privacy in Adams’ Avon townhouse in 2014 to confiscate wardrobe used on “Strictly Business” was too egregious, Adams said.

Berry switched from her shoulder-length hairstyle to a pixie similar to Adams

Girl Interrupted! Halle Berry dresses like and styles her hair like Ann Marie Adams in Boomerang, in which several scenes are based on Adams and her former husband in thier penthouse in NY.

Adams, a former English Composition professor and tutor, was perplexed: “One of the rules in the English language is to avoid plagiarism, copying knowledge that doesn’t belong to you. Students should always give attribution. When you mistake copying a book to copying someone’s face, you must be sued. Sometimes, Berry appropriated my face and biography like a book and without attribution,” Adams said. “That’s sinful, sacrilegious and downright sad.”

In “Strictly Business,” almost everything depicted in the movie was encapsulated about Adams’ life in Hartford and Manhattan working as a hostess while auditioning as an actor. She was busied as a writer until she was alerted of this appropriation by one of her former bosses in New York after he spotted Adams’ face on Halle Berry in “John Wick 3, Parabellum.” During her rehearsals for John Wick 3, Berry used her spy devices as a real life assassin and visited Adams in her townhouse to kill her.

Berry also allegedly engaged locals in Connecticut to use the political machines, elected officials and others to assault Adams and her family’s faces and physiques as they prepared to the file a lawsuit in federal court. Former Central Intelligence Agency operatives were allegedly using unknown devices for Berry to prevent Adams from filing the appropriate paperwork since 2009 when Adams was an intern in former Sen. Edward Kennedy’s Education Office. When contacted, Former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta said he did not authorize any 10-year investigation into any intern then or now.

“I did not authorize any project with CIA agents to watch anyone in Kennedy’s office,” Panetta said. ” [I] unequivocally did not order such an investigation during the time you state nor for that matter any other time.”

And those perpetrating as CIA operatives “watching” the crime for 35 years, are considered cowards and criminals for aiding and abetting thieves in government offices, officials said.

“I’m glad they were ceremoniously fired,” Adams said.

Top Sweet Sixteen Scenes in “Strictly Business” that Depict Adams’ Life as an actress, model and club girl:

Adams was a hostess “with the mostess” in Manhattan and Hartford. Adams was a trained method-actress, while she was a hostess. Adams was a club girl and was among the fly girls chauffeured in limousines to clubs like The Palladium in Manhattan. Adams was dating Wayne, a stockbroker and millionaire that was button-up. He thought Adams was the girl of his dreams; Waymon Tisdale is played by Joseph C. Phillips. Adams had a romantic scene on the boardwalk in Manhattan with similar outfit. Adams’ friend “Alfie,” who wanted to make it big, was played by Tommy Davidson. Adams was in an interlude with Tupac on the movie set of “Juice.” It was shown in the movie with another woman with Adams’ hairstyle. Adams was on a special movie set of “Malcolm X” at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Adams was with three “rude boys” from Queens and Brooklyn. Adams’ exact outfits and style during her clubbing days was copied by Halle Berry and her handlers to make Berry come off like Adams did at clubs in NYC. Adams was asked to wear a wig and change her top and bootie for the special club scene in which Berry was asked to dance like Adams. The character, Waymon Tisdale, was shown sitting in a business office decorated like Adams’ office at Brooklyn College’s first newspaper, The Kingsman. Adams lived and worked in Harlem, where a crucial scene was shot. Monroe, played by Samuel L. Jackson, is like one of Adams’ former bosses Natalie was the name of Adams’ first best friend. Halle Berry mimicked Adams’ walk during a fashion shoot by fashion photographer, Clifton Brett, in Manhattan. Berry wears similar outfits to Adams, especially in the club scene. Both had identical looks after Berry appropriated Adams’ beauty pageant look. The picture of the promotional poster on DVD is more like Adams than Berry, even the shape of the bodice and the outfit.

See encapsulation of Adams’ experience below:

Photos courtesy of Clifton Brett, Warner Brothers, Boomerang, John Wick 3, Parabellum and the White House. Story as recapped to Ann Marie Adams by sources, who claim they were with the CIA. Additional editing and reporting by Dawn Sparks, Anthony Zepperi and Linden Houston.

Read the copyright infringement lawsuit against Halle Berry on SCRIBD:

Ann Marie Adams v. Halle Ma… by Ann-Marie Adams