Connecticut Cities to Celebrate 9/11 Anniversary

HARTFORD — Over a dozen remembrance ceremonies will be held across the state on Wednesday to mark the 19th anniversary of September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center.

Bridgeport: Ceremony at Fire Department Headquarters on Congress Street at 8:30 a.m. (Moment of Silence is at 8:46 a.m.)

Groton: Naval Submarine Base New London commemoration, flag retirement ceremony at the Historic Ship Nautilus & Submarine Force Museum at 8:30 a.m.

Hartford: Moment of silence at Hartford Safety Complex at 9 a.m

Middletown: Memorial service at Middletown South Fire District on Randolph Road at 6 p.m.

Middletown: Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Walnut Grove Road at 8:30 a.m.

Norwalk: Remembrance event at Norwalk City Hall at 8:30 a.m.

New Canaan: Annual 9/11 memorial ceremony in front of Town Hall on Main Street at 9:30 a.m.

New Haven: Knights of Columbus memorial roll call at Knights of Columbus Museum at 12:15 p.m.

New London: Churches, institutions of faith bell ringing at 8:46 a.m.

Rocky Hill: 9/11 wreath ceremony at the fire station on Old Main Street at 6:30 p.m.

The ceremonies are to remember the nearly 3,000 people who were killed when planes that were hijacked crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.