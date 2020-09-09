Hartford Public School Navigates Spyware Attack

HARTFORD — A ransomware attack forced officials to cancel Hartford Public Schools’ first day of school.

There was no in-person or online classes on Tuesday for Hartford Public School students.

Late in the afternoon on Tuesday, school leaders said all systems impacted were restored, and that classes would begin on Wednesday.

More than 200 of the city’s 300 servers were affected. One impacted area included the communication of transportation routes to bus companies.

A letter to parents said:

“Let’s try this again! We are pleased to announce that Hartford Public Schools will start school for both online and in-person learning tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9, 2020. We regret the unexpected delay and deeply appreciate your patience and flexibility as we resume our plans to welcome all our students back to school.”

During a Tuesday morning news conference, Mayor Luke Bronin said it was unclear when school would be able to begin following the attack.

Play Video

“We are often the subject of cyber attacks,” Bronin said. “This was however, the most extensive and significant attack that the city has been subject to certainly in the last five years.”

Read More here: