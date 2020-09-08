ConnectiKid To Host Annual Gala Online

HARTFORD — ConnectiKids will host its 8th annual gala this September with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting children in Hartford. This time, the event will be held online.

The festive and philanthropic evening taking place virtually will offer all an opportunity to both support children and celebrate nearly 42 years of service in Hartford and is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

ConnectiKids has been educating and empowering children since it was established in 1978. Now, as young students navigate an academic year as never experienced before, they need you more than ever.

Please join ConnectiKids from the comfort of your own home for a virtual variety show style evening of music, spoken word and even a little magic, as it continues to be a consistent and encouraging force in children’s lives during this new school year and beyond.



The evening will include a silent auction with an array of gifts and services donated by local businesses.

Local live entertainment will delight guests and inspiring words will be shared by friends of ConnectiKids. The artistic and accomplished television personality, actress and performer, Alika Hope, will keep the crowd energized as our Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening.



Further details can be found on the ConnectiKids Facebook event page at http://facebook.com/ConnectiKids, as well as on the ConnectiKids website at http://ct-kids.org/. Tickets are available online at https://givebutter.com/ctkids.



The ConnectiKids 8th annual gala is sponsored by A&R Trucking. For sponsorship inquiries call (860) 522-8710.