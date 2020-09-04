Rep. Larson Delivers Funding for Sexual Violence Victims, Stalking

HARTFORD — State Rep. John B. Larson on Thursday announced that the U.S. Department of Justice has awarded over $1 million in federal grants to address domestic violence and provide legal assistance to victims of abuse and stalking in Connecticut.

These awards strengthen services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence and provide funding for civil and criminal legal assistance programs at minimum or no cost for adult and youth victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking, officials said.

“These services are critical to helping the victims of domestic abuse and stopping violence against women. During this pandemic, there has been an increase in reports of domestic violence and abuse,” said Larson. “This funding is needed for our service providers to meet the demand in services for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. This federal investment will support critical services that protect woman and children during these challenging times. I commend the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence for successfully competing for these grants and for the essential services they continue to provide for our communities.”

“The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence is very grateful to Congressman Larson and the state’s federal delegation for their ongoing leadership around our work to increase safety options for survivors of domestic violence. The past several months in particular have been incredibly challenging with an average 30 percent increase in outreach to CT Safe Connect, our statewide information and referral hub for victims of domestic violence, which links them to a localized domestic violence organization. Domestic violence shelters are at capacity with a near 20 percent overflow being housed in hotels as a mechanism to keep families safe. With the approval of these funds, our opportunity to offer continued victim-centered responses is certainly strengthened and we are appreciative” said Karen Jarmoc, President and CEO of Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence

“The funding provides critical services and support to survivors of sexual violence to The Alliance and our nine community-based sexual assault crisis services programs across the state. Now more than ever we need to ensure that these services are available for anyone impacted by sexual violence and these funds are integral to that goal,” said Beth Hamilton, executive director of the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence, based in East Hartford.