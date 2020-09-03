Veteran Affairs Will Hold ‘Stand Down 2020’ Event to Support Veterans

ROCKY HILL — The Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its annual Veterans Stand Down this month.

Stand Down has been a signature outreach event to support Veterans for nearly three decades. And this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have adapted with an event that combines online benefits presentations and for the first time, regional resource access sites.

Stand Down 2020 will be a two day event. Day one on Thursday, Sept. 24 will begin with a kickoff ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

at the Rocky Hill Campus broadcast via social media. Following the ceremony will be a day of virtual informational sessions, including information on a variety of federal and state agencies and community service providers on topics, including housing and homeless services, state labor/employment and vocational resources, veteran caregiver support, legal assistance, education resources and more.

On day two, Friday, Sept. 25, there will be four locations throughout Connecticut, Bridgeport, Danbury, Norwich and Rocky Hill. These locations will be staffed by representatives of the regional Vet Centers, CT Bar Association and the DVA to provide benefits information, pro-bono legal services and free COVID-19 testing and flu shots by medical professionals.

During this day, COVID mitigation protocols will be strictly enforced and only a certain number of individuals will be allowed to enter at certain scheduled times, so registration is necessary.

Attached is the Stand Down 2020 poster and schedule of events which I hope you will circulate broadly.

For additional information and to register for Stand Down 2020 please visit: https://portal.ct.gov/DVA/Pages/Veterans-Stand-Down.