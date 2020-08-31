Hartford Common Council to Discuss Residency Requirement

HARTFORD — The Hartford Court of Common Council will hold a virtual meeting on Sept. 2 to discuss–among other things–residency requirement.

The meeting will be streamed and broadcasted through Hartford Public Access Television at www.hpatv.org or channel 96 for Comcast/Xfinity customers.

Items to be discussed during this meeting include an ordinance change submitted by Mayor Luke Bronin, which would update/amend the residency requirements for employees, an ordinance change submitted by Councilman Joshua Michtom.

Another significant agenda item is Bronin’s proposal to strengthen the Civilian Police Review Board.