Hartford’s Census Rate Dismally Low, Officials Say

HARTFORD — The numbers are in.

Hartford has a dismal record for filling out the census. Consequently, it is the lowest response rate in the nation.

That’s according to U.S. Census officials on Wednesday. That’s why Hartford Public Library will be hosting events to help get city residents to fill out the U.S. Census.

The Library is offering two great incentives — free books and ice cream. The special census events will be at all of its locations from now until Sept. 30 census deadline.

Volunteers will assist with forms and voter registration.

“Voting and completing the census are two of the most fundamental – and easy – things a citizen can do to help their communities. It is our goal at HPL to encourage as many people as we can to participate in the civic process,” HPL’s President/CEO Bridget Quinn-Carey said in a statement Monday morning.

Connecticut has a 66. 7 percent response rate, compared to the national average of average of 62.9 percent. As of August, Hartford has a 44.6 percent response rate, the lowest rate of any city in the country.

There are seven Hartford Public Library census events between now and the end of September:

August 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Barbour Library, Unity Plaza, 261 Barbour St.

Sept. 8 and 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Camp Field Library, 30 Camp Field Ave.

Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Artbox Lot, 769 Park St. across the street from the Park branch library.

Sept. 17 at Dwight Library, 7 New Park Ave., time to be determined.

Sept. 18 from noon to 2 p.m. at the main downtown library, 500 Main St.

Sept. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Park Library, 744 Park St.

For more details about the events, visit hplct.org.