CABC, Inc to Offer Online Workshop on Diversity

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Alliance for Better Communities, Inc. will be offering fall Diversity and Inclusion workshop for government employees, business executives, educators and students interested in building coalition across race, ethnicity and religious creed.

The workshop will be offered online. Registration is $350 for the one-week course with requirements to elucidate comprehension about implicit bias and posttraumatic slave syndrome and how it convolute thought and behavior in adults on the job, in school and in romantic relationships. Course materials and a reading list will be available online.

Workshop will include definitions and articulations of race and racism with its component of xenophobia and ethno-phobia to achieve high levels of cultural competence. More important, the course will engage participants in the discussion of how these phobias hamper cross cultural communications, using anecdotes of lived experiences and how theory buffers praxis in the 21st century. Consequently, participants will enjoy the joy of peace and agape love so they can coexist on the job, in school and in romantic relationships.

The workshop will be taught by award-winning journalist and historian, Dr. Ann-Marie Adams. Adams has been a journalist in the tri-state area of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. She has traveled extensively to Africa, the Americas and the European. Read bio here.

For more information about registration, email socialimpact2.0@gmail.com.