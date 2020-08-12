By Susan Thomas, Contributor

HARTFORD — Hartford and Windsor residents in the fifth district now face a nail-biting vote-counting process in the tally of the votes in Tuesday Democratic primary.

Late Tuesday, Rep. Brandon McGee had a decisive lead over his challenger, Craig Stallings in the Democratic primary.

The tally for the vote was expected by Friday. But it might be next Monday because of a confluence of events that led to low voter turn out; the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath of social distancing in an urban enclave.



Additional obstruction to Hartford seeing a high voter turn out is media suppression of ethnic journalists or ethnic publications in the capital city of Hartford, according to sources close of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Also, Gov. Lamont signeed an executive order late Monday limited the deadline–despite the carefully crafted obstructions, to accept absentee ballots postmarked by Aug. 11 and arrival of these ballots by Thursday Aug. 13.



In the 5th House District in Hartford and Windsor — incumbent state Rep. McGee held a commanding lead over challenger Craig Stallings with all but one polling location reporting, according to The Hartford Courant.

McGee was unwilling to declare victory because of the low in-person turnout and theuncertainty of the absentee ballot count, but said he appreciated all the hard work of his supporters.



“At the end of the day, I’m really excited and appreciative of the efforts,” McGee said. “I’m honored with the unofficial numbers to say thank you.”

By 9:30 p.m., Stallings conceded.

“This was always a uphill battle. … My purpose for running was to create a new conversation focused on accountability in our community,” he said.