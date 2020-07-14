Some Businesses Ease Back Into Normalcy

By Anthony Zepperi, Staff Writer

HARTFORD – At least one local business has reopened to a tepid response from the public after the restaurant has being closed for a few months to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Lynne Russell, one of the manager of Sorella’s Italian Restaurant on Main Street in Hartford, said that business has been random since they reopened.



“They have been people passing through and stopping for a bite to eat,”

Russell said.



According to Russell, there are guidelines implanted to lesson the spread

COVID-19.



“We are following all guidelines put forth by the state which include

constant washing of tables, and masks,” Russell said.



The restaurant took “online classes In order to help with the new protocols

put in place,” Russell said.

These businesses, which have been opened to the public since June 22 with limitations, include restaurants, barber shops, libraries and sports facilities as part of the state’s phase two reopening plan.

Samantha Savran, association director of marketing at the YMCA of Greater Hartford, said that the facility has implemented guidelines as required by the governor.

“We now have temperature checks as well as continuous cleaning. social distancing measures and mask requirements,” Savran said.

Savran said that even during the coronavirus, kids have been enjoying their time at the “Y.”

“At our day camp we run at the facility, children have been having a blast,” Savran said. “They like playing with their peers in a different and more controlled environment.”

Savran said that the YMCA has been the go-to place to go for people dealing with stress during these pressing times.

“The YMCA’s purpose is to build stronger relationships with members,” Savran said. “Our wellness center has always had strong bonds with its members.”

As of July 14, 2020, there have been 47, 287 positive cases of the virus with 4,348 deaths in Connecticut, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.