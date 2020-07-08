Hartford Marathon to Go Virtual

The Hartford Marathon will be virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon will be online as a virtual event from Oct. 8 through 11.

The event will include a new 10K race distance, the 5K race and three new multi-distance race challenges. The purpose is to engage widespread participation

All participants will run their race at a location of their choice. Everyone will still get race bibs, finisher medals, and long-sleeve technical shirt to commemorate their race. Participants can also submit verified results to appear in race results online.

Registration is $25. Organizers said all proceeds will go to charity to support urgent local needs.

For more details on the marathon, go to www.HartfordMarathon.com