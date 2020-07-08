Share |

Categorized | Hartford

Hartford Marathon to Go Virtual

Posted on 08 July 2020 by The Hartford Guardian

The Hartford Marathon will be virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon will be online as a virtual event from Oct. 8 through 11.

The event will include a new 10K race distance, the 5K race and three new multi-distance race challenges. The purpose is to engage widespread participation

All participants will run their race at a location of their choice. Everyone will still get race bibs, finisher medals, and long-sleeve technical shirt to commemorate their race. Participants can also submit verified results to appear in race results online.

Registration is $25. Organizers said all proceeds will go to charity to support urgent local needs.

For more details on the marathon, go to www.HartfordMarathon.com

Email us: editor@thehartfordguardian.com
LIKE Us on Facebook
>
Advertise Here

RSS Subscribe

Tweet to Us

Categories

Information

Your SEO optimized title