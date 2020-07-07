Hartford Police Investigate Parkville Shooting

HARTFORD — Hartford Police are investigating shots fired on Monday in the vicinity of Prospect and Capitol avenues, which left a Hartford man dead.

Police identified the operatorof a car collision as Junny Lara-Velazquez, 19, of Hartford. He succumbed to his injuries caused by the shooting at 4:06 p.m. on Monday.

Police responded to complaints about gun shots on July 6 at 2:13 p.m. West Hartford Police officers were also on the scene.

The emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene to treat a female suffering from gun shot wound to the buttocks and thigh. The male driver, Lara Velazquez, sufffered from a critical gun shot wound to the head.

A third female teen occupant was not struck by gunfire but was suffering from minor injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

It was soon discovered that the shooting incident had begun two blocks east on Capitol Avenue in the City of Hartford.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division and Major Crimes Division responded and assumed control of the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division, or HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)