Journalist to Carsey-Werner: Cease and Desist

HARTFORD — The founder of The Hartford Guardian recently sent at letter to The Carsey-Werner Company executives telling them to cease and desist in thier attempts to profit off the likeness of her and her family because they inspired “The Cosby Show.”

Dr. Ann-Marie Adams sent a cogent letter to Carsey-Werner Co. executives Jim Kraus and Paul Schreiber, both of whom allegedly responded with covert violence toward the family.

“The intense xenophobia that led to the cover-up of this information, including defamation, is why this matter needs world-wide attention,” said Adams, who was born in Jamaica and is a naturalized citizen. Adams, an award-winning journalist and former journalism professor, teaches U.S. history after receiving her doctoral degreein history from Howard University. “Restorative justice is not enough. Reparations now. It’s been almost 35 years of covert treachery to our family.”

Although The Cosby Show was aired from April 30, 1984 to Sept. 20, 1992, Carsey-Werner sued BBC television for copyright infringement, claiming money owed for copyright infringement after clips were incorporated in a documentary titled “Bill Cosby: Fall of an American Icon.” Bill Cosby, the creator of “The Cosby Show,” also sued BBC television. However, they have failed to acknowledge the family that inspired “The Cosby Show.” Consequently, both lawsuits failed.

These companies seemingly wanted Adams and her family’s lawsuits to fail, too. They allegedly engineered a series of adverse experiences to discredit Adams’ claim, including theft of services, grand larceny, murder, and most recently, a covert operation to kill all of the family members with staged car accidents, forced intake of sugar, butter and other foods to induce diabetes and heart attacks, according to Adams. The veteran journalist had to witness the recent “spy-demon” death of her father, who was a healthy 70 something with a keen wit and memory.

The Carsey-Werner studios allegedly had law enforcement agents moonlighting on this covert operation in Connecticut to thwart a potential lawsuit since 2007.

For the past seven years while in her townhouse in Avon, Adams was a consultant in a secret investigation that unearthed news that she and her family was partly the inspiration behind “The Cosby Show.”

From research, Adams, members of Saint Ann’s Church in Avon, and others close to the White House learned that “The Cosby Show” was pitched by Bill Cosby. But the casting of the show and several scenes in the show was based on incidents in her life as well as other family members and our interaction with her father and siblings.

Another coincidence is that Bill Cosby’s initial pitch, included an Afro Latino family that was working class. Adams’s father had Afro Latino heritage and was middle class. In addition, the researchers have combed her family history and albums to put together a collage of pictures that match the cast of The Cosby Show family on the NBC television sitcom that aired from April 30, 1984 to September 20, 1992.

Adams was a spelling-bee champ in elementary school and a speech and chess finalist in competition. She was also a girl scout who was watched by U.S. secret service over the years, but was covertly sabotaged to earn favors. She believes this was based on discrimination and racism meted out to the family. Someone in Reagan’s administration and Cosby, she said used her family’s likeness and she wants answers to a few more questions.

When contacted, Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told The Hartford Guardian that Cosby is not ready to address this matter yet.

According to Variety magazine, Carsey and Werner were former ABC programming execs who left the corporate world in the early ’80s. Their first series, “Oh Madeline,” didn’t last long, but then came “The Cosby Show.” It’s hard to understate the impact of “Cosby” on the business. The show is often credited for saving the sitcom genre in the early ’80s, and ushered in the era of big-bucks off-network syndication deals.

Adams was briefed on why the sitcom did well. She is demanding arrests for theft of identity, invasion of privacy, defamation and attempted murder for these rich people who think they should appropriate our likeness and then tried to hide the fact that no show in the history of television casts a sitcom with at least 10 members of the family with doppelgangers. With no acknowledgement until now, we must ask why it was kept a secret for so long.

“That’s un-adulterated greed,” Adams said.” This is still unbelievable.”

