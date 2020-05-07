CABC, Inc Hires Andrea Mesquita As New Program Director

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — West End Resident Andrea Mesquita was recently promoted to the position of Program Director for the Connecticut Alliance for Better Communities, Inc.—effective May 12, 2020.

In her new executive role, Mesquita will coordinate effective community conversations in the Greater Hartford communities and CABC Inc.’s Summer Journalism Workshop programs that began in 2004. Her role in the community-based organization will encompass marketing and other crucial administrative duties to help provide residents with basic needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

West End Resident Andrea Mesquita is the new Program Director at CABC, Inc.

“CABC, Inc. is happy to promote Andrea Mesquita to this crucial role in our organization,” said CABC, Inc. Board Chairman David Williams. “She has deep knowledge of the city and state; and that is an asset to our organization.”

Mesquita was recently a program director at the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Hartford., where her role included organizing a popular community feature in the Asylum Hill neighborhood: “Dinner and a Movie.” She has also worked in various roles at Trinity College and the Hartford Public Library.

Mesquita, a longtime Hartford resident, graduated from Capital Community College with honors and two scholarships to attend Smith College in Northhampton, MA and Trinity College in Hartford. Her route to become an English professor at Smith College was derailed by political operatives, who worked on the 2004 presidential campaign, however. More importantly, Mesquita was previously an generous volunteer for The Hartford Guardian.

The longtime writer, wife and mother of three was known to political operatives as Vanessa on The Cosby Show, the popular NBC sitcom that aired between 1984 and 1992.

The youngest of six children by her middle-class mother and father, Mesquita wanted to be empowered by a college degree after she moved to Hartford in 1989.

“My mother always encouraged me to put the books before the boys,” Mesquita said in a 2000 Hartford Courant article that featured the former president of Capital Community College Alumni Association.

Mesquita brings with her a wealth of experiences to CABC, Inc., which publishes The Hartford Guardian, the first nonprofit, hyperlocal news publication in Connecticut.

“I look forward to employing my wealth of experience as a community organizer, executive and volunteer for almost 20 years in Hartford, so I can diligently work for the greater good,” Mesquita said.