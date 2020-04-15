COVID-19 Local Resources Hartford

The Hartford Guardian is working to keep you up to date about daily breaking news that educate and inform Hartford residents. Please check back as we continue to alert you of ways to cope with the corona virus epidemic.
Find out more about the city of Hartford’s effort to educate the public about the Coronavirus: See link here: https://coronavirus.hartford.gov/
Check on Gov. Ned Lamont’s effort to help Connecticut residents stay up to date: https://portal.ct.gov/coronavirus
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Resources:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Updates
Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) Updates