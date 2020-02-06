Share |

Categorized | Hartford

Mike Bloomberg Coming to Hartford

Posted on 06 February 2020 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg 2020 will host a campaign meet-up with newly announced Connecticut co-chairs: State
Representatives Chris Rosario and Kerry Wood, and in-state campaign staff.

Bloomberg’s team will meet up on Feb. 6 at Thomas Hooker Brewery at Colt, 140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford, Conn. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The announcement of an event in Hartford comes on the heels of Mike
Bloomberg 2020 announcing that State Representatives Rosario and Wood have joined the campaign.

NORFOLK, VA – NOVEMBER 25: Newly announced Democratic presidential candidate, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a press conference to discuss his presidential run on November 25, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia. The 77-year old Bloomberg joins an already crowded Democratic field and is presenting himself as a moderate and pragmatic option in contrast to the current Democratic Party’s increasingly leftward tilt. In recent years, Bloomberg has used some of his vast personal fortune to push for stronger gun safety laws and action on climate change. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Email us: editor@thehartfordguardian.com
LIKE Us on Facebook
  • Latest News
  • Tags
  • Subscribe
Advertise Here

RSS Subscribe

Tweet to Us

Categories

Information

Your SEO optimized title