Mike Bloomberg Coming to Hartford

HARTFORD — Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg 2020 will host a campaign meet-up with newly announced Connecticut co-chairs: State

Representatives Chris Rosario and Kerry Wood, and in-state campaign staff.



Bloomberg’s team will meet up on Feb. 6 at Thomas Hooker Brewery at Colt, 140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford, Conn. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The announcement of an event in Hartford comes on the heels of Mike

Bloomberg 2020 announcing that State Representatives Rosario and Wood have joined the campaign.