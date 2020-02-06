Mike Bloomberg Coming to Hartford

Posted on 06 February 2020 by The Hartford Guardian
HARTFORD — Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg 2020 will host a campaign meet-up with newly announced Connecticut co-chairs: State Representatives Chris Rosario and Kerry Wood, and in-state campaign staff.
Bloomberg’s team will meet up on Feb. 6 at Thomas Hooker Brewery at Colt, 140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford, Conn. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The announcement of an event in Hartford comes on the heels of Mike Bloomberg 2020 announcing that State Representatives Rosario and Wood have joined the campaign.