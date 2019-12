HARTFORD — While fake news might seem like the new normal, real journalists are pushing back.

Because now, more than ever, we at The Hartford Guardian, a 17-year-old nonprofit, nonpartisan, news publication, have a lot at stake.

This is journalism that informs. This is journalism that matters. And this is journalism worth supporting. This news can’t wait. So why would you?

Help us meet our #NewsMatch goal today. Please visit this link to https://bit.ly/2Q2b8Oh>