NBC’s The Voice Winner Javier Colon Coming to Hartford’s Infinity

HARTFORD — NBC’s The Voice winner Javier Colon will perform at Hartford Infinity Hall this Saturday.

One of the state’s most famous Afro Latinos, Colon stays true to his Connecticut roots. This Saturday at 8 p.m. at Infinity Hall in Hartford, Colon will have a sort of homecoming for Connecticut residents.

A Stratford native, Colon was a musician when he appeared on the first season of NBC’s hit show, “The Voice.” His coach was Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, who helped him win the competition.

Colon, 41, has also released several albums and continues to share his “acoustic soul” with the world.

He is an alumnus of the University of Hartford’s Hartt School of Music.