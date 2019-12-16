MDC to Hold Meeting Tonight On Rate Increase

GREATER HARTFORD — The Metropolitan District Commission is scheduled to meet Monday to proposed a water rate increase of almost 15 percent for metropolitan area.

The MDC meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday at the District Headquaters board room at 555 Main Street in Hartford.

The regional water and sewer authority’s proposed budget for 2020 includes raising the water rate from $3.50 per hundred cubic feet to $4.0, at 14.57 percent increase, MDC officials said.

Sewer rates will also increase by $1 per month, increasing from $6 to $7.

Some officials believe the rate will be a burden to most residents in the area and there is a need for greater oversight to ensure residents are not fleeced.

The suggested oversight committee would be through the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), a state agency.