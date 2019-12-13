Gov. Lamont Directs Flag Lowered for Sandy Hook Victims

HARTFORD — Seven years ago, the world witnessed one of the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s history.

A 20-year-old named Adam Lanza shot and killed twenty children and six adults, including his mother, in the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. His weapon of choice were a Bushmaster XM15 and a Glock 20SF. Before driving to the school, Lanza killed his mother at their Newtown home. After the shooting, he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head, police said.

On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Dec. 14 in remembrance of the victims.

Nelba Marquez, Ana Márquez-Greene , and Jimmy Greene

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“We will never forget the twenty innocent, gentle children and six devoted educators whose lives were taken all too soon that terrible morning seven years ago,” Lamont said. “The tragedy that occurred that day is one of the worst in our history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of humanity, hope, and kindness cascading into our state from over the entire world, spreading a message of love that we must proactively protect.”

One of the victims, six-year-old Ana Márquez-Greene, was the daughter of former Hartford residents: Nelba Marquez and Jimmy Greene.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz also shared condolences the families of the victims.

“Seven years ago, Connecticut was forever changed when 26 innocent people—six courageous educators and twenty loving children—were taken from their families and friends far too soon,” Bysiewicz said. “We will never forget the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting and today we send the love and prayers of the state to the Newtown community as it continues to heal from this painful wound.”

