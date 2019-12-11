State Police Arrest Hartford Woman for Overdosing Man

HARTFORD — A Hartford woman was arrested by the Connecticut State Police after a two-year investigation found she allegedly provided “acute heroin and cocaine intoxication” to a man who died of overdose.

Teresa Ann Derison

Teresa Ann Deriso, 38, of 820 Wethersfield Ave. Hartford was arrested for first degree manslaughter, after police discovered that Troop K in Colchester responded to an unresponsive 49-year-old man, who died on the scene of apparent overdose on Oct. 4 at about 6:25 p.m.

The unidentified man had a hypodermic needle in his hand when police found him in an apartment on Plains Road in Windham.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined the cause of death was “acute heroin and cocain intoxication.”

Police said Derison injected the man with a syringe containing narcotics because he was unable to do so himself.

Derison is currently serving time in York Correction facility. She was arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on Dec. 10 for $250,000.