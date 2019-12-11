Former Gov. Dannel Malloy to Join Historians and Others to Discuss Education in Connecticut

By Josh Leventhal, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will join historians, legal professionals and others to discuss the issue of education reform at Yale University Law School on April 22, 2020.

Malloy was invited by The Hartford Guardian to discuss his role as the education governor, address the challenges of segregation in the education system, and talk about closing the achievement gap. Malloy confirmed his acceptance again on Wednesday, saying he agreed because it was a good debate to have in the state, according to a staffer in his office at the University of Maine.

Former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy

Many other education experts and professionals have been invited to speak on the subject of school segregation and the overall impact that it has on the achievement gap. Other topics will include why the gap still exists, and what can be done in order to close it.

“The discussion will certainly be an educational, informative, and entertaining debate,” said Ann-Marie Adams, editor and publisher of The Hartford Guardian.

In essence, the discussion will center on Adams theory about school segregation and the supplementary achievement gap that occurs in the state of Connecticut.

Dr. Adams is a leading expert in the field in American history. She is also a U.S. History Professor, an award wining journalist, and the founder of The Hartford Guardian. During the discussion, Dr. Adams will explain her theory in detail. She will also share the research that went into her book about the African American struggle for full citizenship including a quality education in CT, which in essence is the book’s innermost theme. It is also the very first published work that centers on the black Civil Rights Movement and black education in the state of Connecticut.

Dr. Adams graduated with distinction from Howard University after completing her dissertation about the African American experience and their fight for a quality education in Connecticut from the colonial period to the twentieth century. It is the first scholarly publication that covers the entire arc of the black presence in Hartford, Connecticut.

In addition, Dr. Adams has been covering the topic of education for more than 20 years at many prominent publications such as The Hartford Courant, the Norwich Bulletin, and the Times-Herald Record.

There will be a short question and answer session after the debate, so participants are asked to bring questions.

The Hartford Guardian is published by the Connecticut Alliance for Better Communities, Inc., a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization founded in 2004. Early bird tickets are $35 each. After Feb. 15, 2020, tickets will increase to $40/each. Please note that the cost of tickets and other donations are tax deductible.