Hartford Offers Fee Waiver for Delinquent Taxes

HARTFORD — There’s a fee waiver for Hartford residents who owe taxes.

Beginning Dec. 15, 2019, all the collection fees will be waived. But all the owed taxes on personal property or motor vehicle must be paid to get this special waiver.

It’s a catch 22 situation, however.

Hartford City Hall

You will have to pay the outstanding taxes and interest in full to get those fees waived.

The program will end Jan. 31, 2020. If residents fail to take advantage of this waiver, the city tax collector will impose a 15 percent collection fee on all bills.

“This Fee Relief Program will make it easier for residents to pay back taxes they owe,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Last year we ran a Fee Relief Program for personal property taxes only, and this year we are expanding it to motor vehicle taxes as well. We hope as many people take advantage as possible, so they can stay current with their taxes and the city receives the revenue we need to serve all of our residents.”



Residents can make payment online at www.hartford.gov<http://www.hartford.gov by clicking on the “$” symbol or in the Tax Office at City Hall, 550 Main St., Room 106, Hartford, CT 06103.

Residents can call (860) 757-9630 if they have questions.