Former Achievement First Teacher Arrested

HARTFORD — Hartford Police on Thursday arrested the Hartford teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted an Achievement First student.

Patrick Dodds, 30, of Enfield was arrested and was being held on $50,000 bond in Hartford. Hartford Police charged Dodd with second second-degree sexual assault, according to police report.

Patrick Dodds

Police launched an investigation into a sexual relationship between Dodds and a 16-year-old student at Achievement First Academy after reports that the teacher had engaged in sexual relations in both the town of Bloomfield and the city of Hartford.

Police said that Dodds had a sexual encounter with the teen at least two times in two locations in Hartford. The affair began when the student was 15 years-old, according to The Hartford Courant.

Dodd is a former ninth-grade math teacher at Achievement First High School and was arrested on a fugitive from justice charges while he was in New Hampshire for Thanksgiving with family, police said. He turned himself in on fugitive charges.

According to police reports, the Connecticut Department of Children and Families contacted local police on Sept. 20 and a warrant was issued for Dodds’s arrest on Nov. 27.

Dodds no longer works for Achivement First, said a spokesman for the school.

“We care deeply about the safety and well-being of all students in our schools and these allegations are extremely upsetting,” Amanda Pinto, spokesman for Achievement First said in a statement. “Immediately after the police investigation began, we launched an independent internal investigation. At the end of that investigation we took appropriate disciplinary action, up to and including termination.”

Dodds was also held Monday on $100,000 bond at the Grafton County Department of Correction in North Haverhill, according to Bloomfield Police Capt. Steven Hajdasz. Dodds waived his extradition rights and was brought to Connecticut Wednesday, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.