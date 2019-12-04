Five Hartford Schools to Participate in UN Program

HARTFORD — More than 1,000 students from 35 high schools across Connecticut will gather on Friday to debate critical global issues such as human trafficking and the Opiod crisis at the University of Hartford.

The 67th annual Model United Nations program will be from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7 in the Lincoln Theater at the University’s campus, 200 Bloomfield Ave.

At the event, students will represent more than 60 countries to discuss topics such as prison reform and nuclear energy. The event is a part of the World Affairs Council of Connecticut’s annual Model United Nations (MUN) program. Hartford schools participating are: Catholic Charities of Hartford, Hartford Public High School, Sports and Medical Sciences Academy, University High School of Science and Engineering and Watkinson High School.

The World Affairs Council’s MUN program is run by students and is patterned off the United Nations General Assembly. Organizers said that the Connecticut National Guard will partner with the World Affairs Council for the first time to introduce a crisis in the Biological Warfare committee.

The MUN program will be a robust display of intellectual heft for many students.

“The greatest lesson that I’ve learned during my Model United Nations experience has been that passionate and driven individuals can and should come together to solve the world’s issues,” said Olivia Zhang, President of the Model United Nations. “I understand the power of cooperation among fierce believers of peace and will continue to push to inspire young people to get involved in the world around them.”

"Through Model United Nations, students develop the skills they need to thrive in our global economy and global workforce. These students are passionate, capable, and determined. They are able to tackle complex global issues. As Connecticut faces a workforce crisis, these are the students we want to remain in our state – the students who will become our future global leaders."