Hartford Winterfest Opens

HARTFORD — Winterfest Hartford returned to the Bushnell Park on Friday.

The winter festival is in its 10th year of featuring free tutoring in skating and skate rentals, photos with Santa and, of course, the carousel.

The fun began on Nov. 29 and will go through Jan. 20 for the entire family.

Outdoor ice skating is free of charge from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Skate rentals are also free. The historic Bushnell Park Carousel is open for $1 carousel rides on weekends.

Santa’s Workshop is open on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. You can also sign up for a free skating lesson.

For more information, and a complete calendar of events during Winterfest, go to winterfesthartford.com