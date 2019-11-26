Wooden Installs New Deputy Treasurer

HARTFORD — State Treasurer Shawn Wooden on Tuesday appointed Darrell V. Hill as the Deputy Treasurer. Hill will join the office on Dec. 16.

Hill, 48, was director of finance at Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance marketplace. Previously, Hill served as interim Chief Financial Officer for New Haven Public Schools and CFO and Chief Operating Officer for the City of Hartford, and as Assistant City Manager in Norfolk, VA.

“I’m excited to join Treasurer Wooden and his great team of professionals serving the State of Connecticut,” remarked Hill. “Throughout my career I have endeavored to serve by brining my perspective, leadership, and talents to governmental finance and administration. I have and continue to enjoy working with people dedicated to public service and look forward to doing the same as Deputy Treasurer.”

Darrell V. Hill

Hill resigned from Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin’s administration among the financial turmoil in the city. He declined to say why. But sources close to the state’s democratic party said Hill was a part of an undercover sting in the city that included former Hartford Mayor Pedro Segarra withdrawing from the 2015 mayoral election. Hill was hired by the Segarra administration and was a holdover in Bronin’s administration, which claimed they were looking for people with skill and discipline to help navigate the city out of financial turmoil.

Wooden said he appreciated Hill’s executive experience, which includes working as a Senior Vice President at BB&T Capital Markets, providing municipal investment banking services for both public and private offerings in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and the District of Columbia and other companies.

Hill also served as interim development director for Hartford in 2015 after Thomas Deller resigned amid a controversy over payments to a potential developer of Dillon Stadium.

“I’m excited to have someone with Darrell’s extensive qualifications join my team. He possesses 25 years of financial and management experience in both the public and private sectors,” Wooden said. “I look forward to him putting that experience to work in overseeing Treasury’s core operating divisions and carrying forth our mission of protecting taxpayers, pension fund beneficiaries and our investors.”

Hill holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Economics from Hampton University, VA.