Hartford Officials Open Warming Center

HARTFORD — Cold weather is expected. And the capital city wants to help keep the homeless warm during the chill.

Hartford officials will have day-time warming centers and an overnight warming center open this week.

The overnight warming center will be at the Arroyo Recreation Center, and it will be open from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. beginning tonight through the morning of Saturday, Nov. 16.

“We’re opening an overnight warming center this week given the drop in temperatures we expect,” Mayor Luke Bronin said. “We are working with our non-profit partners to make sure people who may be out in the cold know there is a warm place for them to go at night.”

Daytime Warming Centers:

Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch, 500 Main St. and its branches. For locations and hours, please visit https://www.hplct.org/locations-hours

South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Ave: Wednesday – Thursday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm, Friday 8:30am – 2pm

North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry St: Wednesday – Friday 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Ave: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 3:30 pm

Hispanic Health Council, 175 Main St: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth St: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Overnight Warming Center:

Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center, 30 Pope Park Drive: Tuesday, November 12th – Saturday, November 16th, 7 PM – 7 AM daily.