Organizer, LGH President Ted Carroll to Retire

After more than 30 years, community organizer Ted Carroll will retire as President next summer from Leadership Hartford. The effective date is June 30.

Carroll recently announced his retirement to the organization’s board of directors. The board has begun a national search for his successor.

The LGH was founded in 1986. It trains and connects leaders in the Greater Hartford area.

“I firmly believe that our organization’s best days are ahead of us and not behind us,” Carroll said in a letter to constituents Tuesday. “My fondest hope is that we’ll continue together to lead, love and serve a community to which I remain deeply committed.”

A Hartford resident, Carroll began his career as the executive director of Hartford’s Southend Community Services, which educates urban youth on becoming economically independent. The organization is now known as Our Piece of the Pie. He was also a Hartford Board of Education member.

Carroll, in collaboration with Hartford 2000, trained neighborhood leaders from the Neighborhood Revitalization Zone program that helped to develop the nonprofit organization that produces The Hartford Guardian news publication, now thehartfordguardian.com.

“Ted has given LGH and our region the best of himself for more than three decades, and his work will undoubtedly influence Hartford leaders for generations to come,” said LGH board chair Jason Jakubowski, also CEO of Foodshare.