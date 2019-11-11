FBI Warns Residents of Hoax

G. Shirley, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in New Haven on Monday said that residents in urban areas may be receiving a call saying they are the subject of an FBI investigation.

FBI New Haven posted the news on twitter to warn potential victims of scammers.

Hoax alert! If you receive a call from the @FBINewHaven Bridgeport RA phone number advising you that you are part of an ongoing FBI investigation in Texas, this is a hoax! — FBI New Haven (@FBINewHaven) November 7, 2019

The news comes after reports of locals in Avon and Hartford impersonating FBI agents, sneaking into people’s home with high-tech devices to do so-called investigations for political campaigns.

The perpetrators were unseen and anonymous people–said to be police officers in Avon and Simsbury, who stalked unsuspecting homeowners, falsify records and plant evidence, reports said.

Residents are asked to send tips to tips.fbi.gov. For emergencies, dial 911.