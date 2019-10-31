Hartford Guardian Begins Fall Fundraising

HARTFORD — Starting Nov. 1, The Hartford Guardian will launch its fall 2019 fundraising drive to raise $20,000 by the end of the year.

Since its founding in 2004, The Hartford Guardian has prioritized transparency and integrity in its reporting. The online publication exists to build communities by doing quality journalism to cover every neighborhood in the city of Hartford and we put accountability at the forefront.

The staff and volunteers of The Hartford Guardian believe this is the type of journalism that cannot wait.

That’s why we’re excited to share an opportunity to DOUBLE YOUR DONATION this year. We have been selected to participate in NewsMatch, a national matching-gift campaign that drives donations to nonprofit newsrooms around the country.

Last year alone, NewsMatch helped raise more than $7.6 million for 154 news organizations in 42 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Here’s how it works.

STARTING NOW — THROUGH DECEMBER 31 — NEWSMATCH WILL MATCH YOUR NEW MONTHLY DONATION 12X OR DOUBLE YOUR ONE-TIME GIFT, ALL UP TO $1,000.

WE CAN EARN UP TO $20,000 IN MATCHING DOLLARS, WHICH MEANS THE HARTFORD GUARDIAN CAN RAISE $40,000 IN TOTAL.

For a nonprofit like us, the staff say, this is a big deal and will help us deliver the kind of innovative journalism you’ve come to expect, every day.

Donations from readers like you enable The Hartford Guardian to deliver high-quality journalism that challenges conventional wisdom and investigate issues that impact our communities.

Donate Now