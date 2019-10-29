Police ID Resident Hit By Car

HARTFORD — Police are still investigating a hit and run accident that left a 71-year-old grandmother dead after she was on her way to the grocery store.

The woman was killed when she was hit by a car fleeing the scene of a shooting last Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Garden and Westland streets. One car was parked when another pulled up. The passengers in the cars began arguing and it led to gunfire being exchanged, WTNH 8 reported.

When one of the cars attempted to flee the scene, the driver backed up, hitting the woman, who was identified as Yvonne Smith. One of the cars then crashed into a building a few blocks from the shooting scene.

Smith, who was going to the store to get bread and milk when she was struck and killed, was considered a “grandmother of the neighborhood” who cared about her community. Her daughter, Bridget Smith, told WTNH that her mother was a “really good person, she could make you laugh.”

A 16-year-old suspect was remanded to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with first-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility resulting in death, and second-degree larceny. Police said those charges may be upgraded.

Investigation into the crime is ongoing.



