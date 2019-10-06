A Fall Message: To Our Readers

The crisp, autumnal breeze in 2004 did more than stir colorful leaves on our city’s streets. The gentle wind ushered in a revolutionary concept onto Hartford’s media-filled landscape: The Hartford Guardian newsmagazine.

Sixteen years ago, the Connecticut Alliance for Better Communities, a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization, gave birth to The Hartford Guardian to fulfill a mission: report and write relevant news and deliver pithy, in-depth analyses on issues that impact Hartford’s neighborhoods. Also, The Hartford Guardian set out to unify neighboring factions by sharing news from each of the city’s 17 neighborhoods with the hope that Hartford will truly be one city, one people.

It was a lofty goal then. It’s a lofty goal now. But we believe this goal can be achieved if we approach it the right way with the right people.

Today, I’m proud to say we are on our way to fulfilling our mission. We have found new friends,, who believe in our mission and have pledged to support it. We have cover local, state and federal government and social issues that impacts not just Hartford but the nation. This gives us hope.

It wasn’t easy though. At times, we almost gave up hope. That’s because news of The Hartford Guardian, a new paper in an already newspaper-filled town, was greeted with skepticism, fear and loathing. But those were soon drowned out by an overwhelming show of appreciation. Subscriptions increased and readers flooded our inboxes with encouraging words.

My volunteer staff and I sincerely thank our readers, who have supported us. I’m proud that you enjoy our news magazine and our online publication.

The recipe for our existence is quite simple: your support from subscriptions, monetary donations, and voluntary service. So we ask our readers who support The Hartford Guardian to go to our website at www.thehartfordguardian.com and subscribe to our newsletter, give a tax-deductible contribution, or volunteer your professional services.

In the meanwhile, keep enjoying or four-day a week postings online. And look for us in spring 2020 with a new face and a revived passion for our mission.

Take care.

Ann-Marie Adams, Ph.D., Founder & CEO