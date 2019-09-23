CONNPIRG to Host Voter Registration Day

HARTFORD — Trinity College students will join a massive push nationwide to register voters.

The event, scheduled for Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will be at Mather Hall at Trinity College, 300 Summit St.

Student volunteers will be encouraging others to write down the reasons why they’re voting on a banner, which will be displayed at future New Voter Registration focused events.

The voter registration drive is to encourage young people, who make up the largest and most diverse group of potential voters in the country. But youth voice is often unheard because young people don’t vote in enough numbers, organizers said.

In 2018, 31 percent of eligible young voters cast a ballot, compared to an average of 50 percent for the entire population of voters.

The goal of this year’s National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation in democracy by registering, educating, and activating students in the campus community. CONNPIRG students are partnering with campus officials, faculty and other student groups to ensure that Trinity students have the ability to exercise their most basic right—the right to vote.