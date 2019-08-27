Kevin Kane to Retire Nov. 1

Rose Henry, Staff Writer

HARTFORD – Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane will retire effective Nov. 1.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Kane’s pending retirement on Tuesday, saying this is a “much deserved retirement” for the state’s seventh and longest serving Chief State’s Attorney since the position was created in 1973.

“Kane worked on and oversaw some of our state’s most challenging, important, and complex cases,” Lamont said in a statement released to the press. “He has worked tirelessly and dedicated his career to pursing justice and ensuring fairness in our criminal justice system. I thank Attorney Kane and wish him well in his much deserved retirement.”

Kane began his career as a prosecutor nearly 47 years ago in the Ninth Circuit in Middletown. He is responsible for all state prosecutors, including the chief state’s attorney.

Kane is the administrative head of the Division of Criminal Justice, the independent agency of the executive branch of state government that is responsible for the investigation and the prosecution of all criminal matters in the state.

Kane earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

Kane has worked closely with State Attorney Gail Hardy who oversees the Judicial District of Hartford.