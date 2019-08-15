Wadsworth Atheneum to Present Alive!

HARTFORD — The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art is partnering with Breakfast Lunch & Dinner and Cafeteria Radio to present Alive!, a two-part music series.

Each event on Aug. 18, and Sept. 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. will be held in the Wadsworth’s outdoor courtyard where a team of DJ’s will play complementary genres of music joined by a live musician.

“We are thrilled to partner with Breakfast Lunch & Dinner and Cafeteria Radio to feature local DJ’s and musicians offering a fresh performance concept and activating our courtyard as a spot to socialize on three summer nights,” says Debbie Gaudet, curator of film and theater at the Wadsworth. “We hope it becomes an annual tradition.”

Cash bar and snacks for purchase will be available. Purchase tickets online at www.thewadsworth.org. Single tickets are $10 online, $20 at the door; table for 4 (limited): $50 online, $75 at the door.

Alive! at the Atheneum is presented in collaboration with Breakfast Lunch & Dinner and Cafeteria Radio. Rain dates are August 19, and Sept. 16.

For more information call 860-278-2670 or visit www.thewadsworth.org.