New Movie Going Experience in West Hartford with Cinépolis

WEST HARTFORD — Greater Hartford residents have another option for how to enjoy the movies.

Cinépolis USA, a leading world-class cinema exhibitor

known for its enhanced movie-going concepts, announced this week the grand opening date of August 16 for Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas West Hartford.

This announcement comes after a complete transformation of its previous theater that closed for renovations in March.

Guests will enjoy a free small-sized popcorn for ticket holders during

opening weekend. Additionally, the first 100 ticketed guests on Friday

will receive a complimentary ticket to return, while supplies last. The

revitalized six-screen, 21,462-square-foot Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas West

Hartford marks the exhibitor’s first dine-in theater in the Northeast.

It highlights the brand’s signature guest experiences and specialty

film-viewing programs, while serving as the cinema anchor of Blue Back

Square shopping, living, dining, and entertainment district.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to improve the guest experience, and

this upgraded Luxury Cinema with enhanced dining and programming

exemplifies our commitment to offering an elevated and affordable

approach to entertainment,” said Luis Olloqui, CEO of Cinépolis USA.

Following its multi-million dollar completion, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

West Hartford offers guests a movie-going experience with 359

fully-reclining leather seats in six auditoriums, each complete with

cutting-edge sound and high-definition projection technology. An upscale

lounge-style lobby space anchors the entry space complete with gourmet

concessions stand and seating options for guests to relax before or

after a movie.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas West Hartford offers a full menu and in-theater

waiter service for guests to order dine-in food direct to their seat at

the push of a button. Delivered by stealthy, ninja-like servers to

ensure for minimal movie disruption, the menu features fresh

ingredients, gluten-friendly and vegan friendly options and dishes

created with a chef inspired approach — from hummus plates, edamame and quesadillas to truffle flatbreads, salads and burgers — that are

satisfying but also easy to eat inside a dim auditorium. Pending

approval of a liquor license, Cinepolis will offer a full bar menu that

includes craft beer, specialty cocktails and hand-selected wine program.

On Tuesdays, the theater will participate in the brand’s signature

Cinépolis Handpicked weekly movie-viewing program and offer discounted

$7 tickets to all participants. Cinépolis Handpicked is a carefully

curated alternative programming series that features a wide variety of

digitally remastered specialty content, including favorite cult classic

films, nostalgic oldies, special concert events, documentaries, seasonal

favorites, and more.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas West Hartford, located at 42 South Main Street,

West Hartford, will screen movies seven days a week with ticket prices

ranging from $7-12 for adults and $7-9 for children, with special $7

tickets on Tuesdays. Taxes and special format charges may apply. Guests

will be able to reserve seating via www.cinepolisusa.com [1] or the

Cinépolis USA APP upon the theater’s opening. For employment inquiries,

contact jobs@cinepolis.com.