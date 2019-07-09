‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ to Invade Hartford Area

The Big Bounce America’s 2019 tour is bringing the most action-packed

experience of the year to the Hartford area on July 19.



The event will run until July 21 and will feature the world’s largest bounce house, which is 10,000 square-foot, a 900-foot long inflatable obstacle course.



The Big Bounce America tour is the largest touring inflatable event in the

entire world and will be taking place at the Granby’s Salmon Brook Park, 215 Salmon Brook St.



The Big Bounce America tour features three massive inflatable attractions:

the world’s largest bounce house, an incredible 900+ foot long obstacle

course, and a unique, space-themed wonderland, bringing family-friendly

entertainment to all new heights.