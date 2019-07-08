Share |

Hartford

Hartford Mayor Confirms ICE Officials not in City

Posted on 08 July 2019

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin wants residents to know that the city was not used as a checkpoint for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation.

Hartford Police “have confirmed that this was not an ICE checkpoint,” Bronin tweeted Monday night.

Folks, please share this too: @HartfordPolice have confirmed that this was *not* an ICE checkpoint. DHS and the CT State Police were conducting a routine explosives check at the train station, as they often do at major public transit locations. https://t.co/2qLi3xUP8O— Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) July 9, 2019

The Hartford Police tweet Bronin commented on was deleted. The Department of Homeland Security and the Connecticut State Police “were conducting a routine explosives check,” the mayor said.

And the Hartford Police confirmed that it was NOT ICE, and “was in fact a routine state and federal explosive check.”

On Monday afternoon, city residents had fears that ICE officials were conducting a checkpoint at Union Station. The rumor spread on social media, especially Facebook, saying “There is an ICE Checkpoint at the Hartford CT Train Station.”

