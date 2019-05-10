Real Art Ways Debuts Documentary on First Filmmaker

HARTFORD — When Alice Guy-Blaché completed her first film in 1896 Paris, she became the first female filmmaker. But she was erased from the history books.

Until now.

A new film directed by Pamela B. Green and narrated by Jodi Foster tells the untold story of Guy-Blaché . It’s called, Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché . It follows her rise from a Gaumont secretary to her appointment as head of production a year later, and her subsequent illustrious 20-year career in France and the United States. It also details her founding of her own studio and as a writer.

The documentary is 103 minutes long and is considered to be a “vital effort to right past wrongs and fix the messes made by men.” Be natural will open at Real Art Ways on May 24 and will run until May 30. Check her for show times here.