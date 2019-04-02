Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez to Announce Decison on Mayoral Bid

HARTFORD — Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez may run for office.

Speculations have abound that Perez may enter the race for mayor. He is slated to announce his intentions on Thursday.

Perez, 62, was mayor from 2001 through 2010.

However, Perez resigned in 2010 after being charged and convicted for taking about $40,000 in kitchen and bathroom improvements from Hartford developer, Carlos Costa. Costa was a city contractor on a Park Street development project.

Perez’s conviction was overturned by the Appellate Court in 2013 and upheld by the Connecticut Supreme Court in 2016. However, Perez pleaded guilty to taking a bribe and attempted first-degree larceny by extortion in 2017 after the state moved to retry him.

Perez was the first Hispanic to become mayor.

He was also the first strong mayor after the city’s charter moved from having a town manager and a weak mayor form of government.