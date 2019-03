HARTFORD — The Community Renewal Team’s after-school program is seeking volunteers.

The program, Generations, is administered on Tuesdays and Thursday at CRT in Hartford.

CRT Generations is a program in which grandparents with legal custody of their grandchildren raise them in a safe and nurturing environment with other families in the same situation, organizers said.

For more information, or to become a volunteer, email info@crtct.org.