Hartford Residents Urged to Share Views on HPD Drones

HARTFORD — Hartford residents are being urged to share their views about drone surveillance that will be used by the Hartford Police Department.

The community conversation will be held 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday March 25 at the Hartford Public Library for Contemporary Culture.

At the event, Drones, Surveillance, Technology and Considerations for Public Safety and Privacy, city officials will discuss the plans on using this new technology to aid public safety.

City Council members Wildaliz Bermudez and James Sanchez, Sen. John Fonfara and representatives from the Hartford Police Department and the Connecticut Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union will be on the panel to address questions.

In December 2017, the Hartford City Council voted 7-2 to approve a state grant that allowed the purchase of two drones. Opponents said the police department’s use of drones threaten civil liberties.

Police officials said that the drones will help with chasing suspects and with “crowd control.”