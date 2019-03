HARTFORD — After the threat of gun violence, a Hartford school went into a “soft lockdown” on Tuesday, according to a police report.

Classical Magnet School at 85 Woodland St. went into a Code Yellow at about 12:30 p.m., after reports of a phone call in which someone threatened gun violence.

Police arrived at the school after they were contacted by authorities.

School offficials said that there won’t be an early dismissal.