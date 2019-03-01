By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — A West-End resident in Hartford was appointed to lead Connecticut’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday appointed Sibongi Magubane as the Commission of DMV. She will begin on April 1, pending consent from the General Assembly.

Magubane is a business executive who has served within Fortune 100 companies, volunteered in civic organizations and earned a reputation for bringing a “fresh approach” to business and agencies, state officials said.

“She’s a sharp, solutions-oriented thinker with a strong business acumen who will bring to state government an innovative approach that works to cut red tape and brings to the DMV the solutions that so many residents of our state are demanding,” said Lamont in a press release.

Currently, Magubane serves as the human resource director with Specialty Transportation, a contractor of the Hartford Board of Education that provides transportation to students.

She previously worked for Aetna as head of information technology strategic planning, head of finance information systems and enterprise management systems. She also worked for Keane and Cigna.

A native of South Africa, she was named by The Network Journal in 2009 as one of the 25 most influential black women in business. She moved to the United States at the age of 9.

Additionally, she is the president of the West End Civic Association/Neighborhood Revitalization Zone, co-chairs Hartford 2000, Inc, a coalition of Hartford’s neighborhood revitalization zones, and serves as board member for Hartford Stage.

“It’s an honor to serve the people of Connecticut as commissioner,” Magubane said. “As a lifelong resident of Connecticut, I look forward to restoring confidence in the DMV. We will improve customer service and efficiency by listening to citizens, seeking new solutions and working closely with all state agencies.”